Milo Johnson talks black history in the military at HEIRS

by Adam Gault

In honour of the upcoming Black History Month, the Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS) hosted a special presentation during its monthly meeting last Thursday afternoon at the Harrow Arena, to showcase the contributions of black servicemen in the Canadian and American armed forces.

Presented by local historian and former teacher, Milo Johnson, the presentation explored the challenges, tribulations, and courage demonstrated by members of the black community when serving their country during the American Revolution, through to the Second World War.

“From 1750 to 1950 in the Korean War, (black servicemen) had to prove themselves to everybody else,” Johnson said of the barriers faced by black men when serving in the armed forces. “They weren’t automatically allowed to go into the armies.”

Johnson explained that throughout those early days, and through the better part of the 20th century, the vast majority of black soldiers were kept out of direct combat duties, and relegated to auxiliary roles, such as cooks, mechanics, and truck drivers, in addition to being barred from becoming officers or advancing to higher ranks.

“What you’ll notice, throughout this (presentation), is that all blacks who joined the military ended up with white officers,” Johnson said. “They didn’t think that blacks had the capacity to be officers, so they were always led by whites.”

Richard Pierpoint, a former slave who had fought on the side of the British during the American Revolution, petitioned General Brock to allow him to form a militia of black men to defend the Niagara frontier from potential American aggression. His request was denied, but allowed with the concession that the militia be led by a white officer.

During the War of 1812, black servicemen served Upper Canada with distinction as part of Pierpoint’s proposed militia as members of “Captain Runchey’s Coloured Corps.”

Formed in the Niagara Region, the militia company was led by white officer, Cpt. Runchey, and saw action at the Battle of Queenston Heights, and participated in the recapture of the Redan Battery after the death of General Brock.

“When (the Coloured Corps) started, they didn’t even have a uniform,” Johnson explained, adding that they went halfway through the war without receiving proper attire. “They were tattered group at first, because they were black, and because they were led by an officer who was not held in high esteem.”

Black soldiers with ties to Essex County during the War of 1812 included Fountain Thurmon and Peter Stokes as members of the 1st Essex Militia, and John Hall of Anderdon, who served as a scout for Chief Tecumseh and was wounded at the Battle of Stoney Creek.

Johnson recently completed a summary of his own father’s WWII experiences, taken from information obtained from the war records in Ottawa.

Johnson’s books and summaries pertaining to Black History in Essex County can be found at the HEIRS office at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.