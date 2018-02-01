Essex residents urged to keep close eye on their dogs

by Sylene Argent

Staff at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society recently contacted the OPP after receiving several calls from residents within the Municipality of Essex regarding missing dogs.

Late last week, the OPP had announced, via a press release, an undetermined number of dogs are missing from the Essex, Harrow, Gesto, and McGregor areas. The OPP has initiated an investigation.

Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society said it is unknow if the missing dogs were taken from their homes. They do not want to cause fright amongst area residents, but since the situation was so unusual, wanted to encourage everyone to keep an extra special eye on their canines.

“We don’t want to incite panic in people, but it is always good to keep an eye on your dog,” she said.

What is unusual, Coulter said, is that there have been multiple reports of missing dogs in a limited geographic area that have not been found. Typically, when a dog goes missing, they are found at a shelter or deceased, or they are spotted.

“With the circumstances, we wanted to err on the side of caution,” she said, adding she encourages residents to keep an extra special eye on their dogs, especially when they are outdoors.

In general, leaving a dog outside, unattended, makes them a vulnerable target to dangers, which includes other animals. An unattended dog could also run off more easily.

“This would apply regardless,” Coulter said.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.