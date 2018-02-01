Former EPS principal shares experience of life-threatening illness in new book

by Adam Gault

After facing a life-threatening brain tumor diagnosis, one Kingsville woman, who is a former Essex Public School principal, hopes her new book will help inspire courage and determination in others who are having to face their own potentially life-changing diagnoses and challenges.

Lynn McLaughlin, author of the recently published “Steering Through It,” hosted a reading of her new book at the Kingsville Public Library on Thursday, January 25.

The book began as a personal journal of McLaughlin’s from the day she was diagnosed with the illness in 2013, and explores her personal thoughts, fears, and triumphs faced while dealing with the uncertainty of an insidious illness during the most challenging year of her life.

“I don’t want to say it was a lifeline, but it kept me grounded,” McLaughlin explained of documenting her daily experiences in her journal. “I could write what I wanted in my own words.”

McLaughlin explained the writing process became a powerful outlet to express emotions and anxieties that she wouldn’t have otherwise shared with her family during such a stressful and nerve-wracking time.

“It was very cathartic. I could write in there, ‘I’m scared to death,’ and I didn’t say it to my three teenagers, or to my husband,” McLaughlin said. “I held that all inside, and put that in my journal entries. They never saw anything but positivity and, ‘We’re in this together, let’s go!’”

Through sharing her experiences with a wider audience through the publication of the book, McLaughlin hopes that individuals who are now going through a similar diagnosis, or just a difficult time in their life as a whole, take solace in finding that they’re not alone in the emotions they’re feeling during these trying times.

“I’ve had people read the book that are just going through challenges in their life, and they think some of the lessons I write about are really helping them,” McLaughlin explained.

“So, it is to help people, absolutely.”

The book also features input and paragraphs from the perspectives of close family members, which McLaughlin said helps illustrate how the experience affects more than just the person diagnosed, but the entire family and support-system as a whole.

“That brought the book to a totally different realm, because it’s not just about the patient,” McLaughlin said. “(Their) voice is in here, you’re going to see what it was like for them.”

“Steering Through It” is available at several Windsor book stores including, Coles at the Tecumseh Mall, Juniper Books, Biblioasis, and Storytellers Book Store. It is also available for Kobo and Kindle, and for purchase on Amazon.

For more information, visit steeringthroughit.com