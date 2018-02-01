Proposed industrial development halted in Oldcastle

by Sylene Argent

After a recent three-day hearing, the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) decided a proposed development, which would convert around 50 acres of agricultural land in the Hamlet of Oldcastle, in the Town of Tecumseh, into nine large parcels for an industrial business park, could not go through as planned.

The lands are located at the northeast corner of the 8th Concession and North Talbot. In the hearing report, it notes the proposed development in this area changed from originally being a total of 29 industrial lots, to nine. An amendment to the Town of Tecumseh’s Sandwich South Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Number 85-18 was needed for the development.

Residents of Oldcastle appealed the passing of the Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and the Zoning Bylaw Amendment (ZBA) to the Ontario Municipal Board. The Town of Tecumseh passed the OPA and ZBA, and the County, the approval authority for the Town, approved the OPA.

The residents formed the group Friends of Oldcastle Development (FOOD). The hearing document notes the Board, based on the evidence presented at the meeting, found the OPA and ZBA are not consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement that development sustain healthy, liveable, and resilient communities.

The Hamlet, which currently has up to 400 residents, has a park, access to the Chrysler Greenway Trail, and is located near the Ciociaro Club. The document indicated Oldcastle has a significant industrial business park area, and also consists of clusters of residential development.

Historically, Oldcastle was considered the last point of rest and relaxation before journeying by stagecoach into the wilderness of the county. Oldcastle grew from a few wilderness homesteads in the late 1820s, to become a rural farming “hub” by the 1960s.

Judy Wellwood-Robson, who has lived on a farm that has been in her family for nearly 190 years, for the majority of her life, was one of the FOOD representatives. She was elated at the Board’s decision.

She said FOOD had to prove Oldcastle was a community through the hearing.

FOOD wanted to see the property be used for residential, rather than for industrial purposes. There were concerns of health and safety, that an industrial development could destroy the connectivity between the residential areas located on either side of the discussed property, and with potential future traffic. The document of the hearings noted some of the residents of the area would be okay with a mixed-use development, including commercial and residential.

The Board, as highlighted in the hearing document, could envision an alternate proposal, “as described by some of the residents that could be consistent with the PPS. A mixed-use type of development, incorporating employment uses that would have no adverse impact on surrounding uses, with a residential component could achieve the balancing anticipated by the PPS, and from a good planning perspective, could serve as an effective connecting link between the existing residential clusters.”

In the conclusion, it states “While the Board heard no evidence on such as proposal, it can, as described earlier, envision such a proposal that could be consistent with the PPS.

The Board having heard extensive evidence about Oldcastle Hamlet and the policies relevant to development there, is prepared to withhold its order to allow the parties to explore such an alternative.”

The order will be withheld for one year, allowing for appeal.

According to the hearing document, the residents would like a more extensive planning process with consultations and other stakeholders, perhaps in the form of a secondary plan, which Tecumseh has for the hamlets of Maidstone and Tecumseh.

Wellwood-Robson explained that since the summer of 2016, the citizens of Oldcastle “have been in a David and Goliath battle over an ‘Industrial Only Plan,’ designed by the Municipality of Tecumseh intended for their community. This plan would most certainly have seen the community of Oldcastle vanish in the next fifty years.”

In August of 2016, the Town made amendments to the OPA and ZBA, concerning the subject 50-acre parcel of land to facilitate the development of an industrial park.

“The people of Oldcastle strongly objected,” Wellwood-Robson said. “We knew that development within the settlement would one day occur when the needed infrastructure was in place (sewers), but always were under the understanding that the land in question would be developed for residential purposes.”

She continued that “Our objections fell on deaf ears, which was strange since our arguments held true with Ontario’s Provincial Policy Statement and the Town’s strategic goals.”

The feeling was, with the lands being used for non-residential purposes, churches and schools may be become subject to closure in the future, Wellwood-Robson explained.

In 2017, residents formed the FOOD group, and hired Tom Storey, a professional planner, and Brad Langford, a lawyer, to prove their case.

“We felt offended. We were not being listened to seriously. We did not have a meaningful say,” Wellwood-Robson said. In her opinion, the proposed industrial-only development planned for Oldcastle was looked at for the betterment of the municipality, and not ideal for the residents of that area.

She said the members of FOOD put a lot of effort into researching to prove their case.