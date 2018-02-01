Atom Minor Ravens oust Riverside

submitted to EFP

With the series tied, at two points each, the Essex Minor Ravens hockey team travelled to the WFCU Centre on Monday night for Game 3 of its playdown series against Riverside.

After a scoreless first period, Riverside dominated the game, scoring two goals, and had numerous additional scoring opportunities. Following a pep-talk from the coaches before the third period, the Ravens got within one on a goal by Braeden Cavanagh, off of a great saucer pass from Ethan O’Neil. Unfortunately Riverside added another goal and a final empty net goal to win 4-1. The loss put the Ravens to the brink of elimination.

Facing elimination in Game 4, at home on Thursday, the Ravens players knew they had to give their all against the league leading Rangers. Once again, the first period was scoreless with fine effort displayed by both goalies.

Braeden Cavanagh opened the scoring in the second on a fine solo effort. The Ravens went up 2-0 in the third period on a goal by Andrew Baker off a tic-tac-toe play from Braeden Cavanagh. Riverside eventually scored a goal, but the Ravens lived to play another day when the final buzzer sounded on a 2-1 final for Essex.

Game 5 was on Saturday, back at the WFCU, with the Ravens, once again, facing elimination against a confident Riverside team (although not quite as confident as months prior).

The Ravens players and staff drew upon their own experiences in big games and came out hustling. Braeden Cavanagh opened the scoring, once again, on a cannonading drive that eluded the Riverside goalie. The second period, although action filled, was scoreless.

Midway through the third period, Owen Sadler cycled the puck down low and made a beautiful backhand pass to Noah Martin, who slammed it home to put Essex up by a score of 2-0. Immediately following this goal, the Ravens found themselves in penalty trouble. Down two skaters, Sean Wilson and Cole Grant dominated the penalty kill to keep

Riverside scoreless. Riverside pulled its goalie for the extra attacker. Even though the Riverside players had practiced this situation numerous times in the past, it did not pay off as Essex goalie, Reed VanderVecht, ensured the shutout with a juicy glove save with just under two minutes left. The final score was 2-0 Ravens to win the series!

This wonderful team includes: Hudson Diemer, Mason Ginter, Cade Smith, Jesse Chadwick, Cole Grant, Ben Fuerth, Braeden Cavanagh, Owen Sadler, Meredith Coulter, Andrew Baker, Caleb Cavanagh, Noah Martin, Jaclyn Weston, Sean Wilson, Ethan O’Neil, Aiden Fick, and Reed VanderVecht. They are winners, not only on the ice but, more importantly, off the ice in how they represent both themselves and the town of Essex. They have been coached the right way by the coaching staff of Jack Weston, Craig Cavanagh, Al Fuerth, Joe Diemer, and Jeff Sadler.

So, if you see any of these players or coaches around the rink or in town, be sure to congratulate them not only for their win, but more importantly for how they achieved it because not all teams can say the same.