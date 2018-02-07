OPP REPORTS – Two school bus collisions among several on Essex County roads

submitted to EFP

On February 7, 2018 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County responded to more than 20 collisions with the area’s most recent snowfall.

Included in these collisions were two involving school busses. The first collision involving a bus occurred on Concession 14 in Essex, Ontario near Walker Side road. 17 high school aged youth were aboard when the bus slid off the road and entered a ditch. No one including the driver was injured. Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended as a precaution only. The youth were subsequently boarded onto another bus and taken to school.

The second collision occurred in the area of Highway 3 and Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) Kingsville, Ontario where a school bus with driver only was struck by another vehicle. No injuries to either driver were reported.

In all, approximately 20 collisions have been reported between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. today.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

The OPP in Essex County are urging motorists to drive slowly, with patience and leave extra time to arrive at their destinations in weather conditions as we are experiencing today. Please only drive during inclement weather if absolutely necessary.