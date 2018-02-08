Let’s Talk About – Dog Catcher

by Evelyn Couch

Isn’t it interesting that I decided to write this column on the same week as the Free Press has an article about missing dogs?

I recall, way back, when dogs ran freely everywhere. There came a point, however, when the council of that time decided a dog catcher should be hired. If your dog was missing, it was likely that the dog catcher had taken it to the Maidstone dog pound. The dog could be picked up there after a fine was paid.

So, to avoid having our dog being hauled away by mistake, I tied it to our utility room, which was nothing more than a shanty.

Unfortunately, there was a boy who would stand at the foot of our walkway and tease the dog while on his way home from school. The dog would yank so hard on the chain I was afraid the building would be pulled over. The young man ignored my warning to stop teasing the dog, and eventually I had to bring the dog into the house.

Years later, when he was a grown man, he did apologize for his behaviour.