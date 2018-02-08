Heritage Week events announced

The Town of Essex, in collaboration with the Essex Municipal Heritage Committee, has officially announced its Heritage Week event line-up, scheduled from February 20 to 22.

Each February, throughout the province, Heritage Week raises awareness of heritage sites within communities and recognizes organizations, residents, and volunteers that work to protect Ontario’s unique heritage resources.

This year’s theme, “Heritage Stands the Test of Time,” aims to connect Town history with the modern era.

“We have an exciting schedule of events which will give our residents the chance to learn from experts directly or explore our community’s history on their own,” says Richard Meloche, Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Essex Municipal Heritage Committee.

On Tuesday, February 20, two Town residents will receive Heritage Preservation Awards at the Regular Council Meeting starting at 6pm at the Essex Civic Centre. Both residents have demonstrated a dedication to protecting and celebrating local heritage.

On Wednesday, February 21, at 1:00pm at the Essex Train Station (87 Station Street, Essex Centre,) Bill Brundage will give a presentation on the restoration of the Boblo Island Blockhouse.

The blockhouse was constructed to keep a lookout on Canadian rebels and American sympathizers looking to invade Canada during the rebellions of 1837-1838. Brundage and a team of volunteers have worked diligently since 2010 to restore the blockhouse.

On Thursday, February 22, at 5:00pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre (243 McAffee Street, Harrow Centre) members of the public are invited to bring in their historic documents, photos and projector slides for a scan-a-thon. This is a chance to help further the preservation of local and family history.

Following the scan-a-thon, at 6:30pm residents are invited to Seamus Gunn’s presentation on the first 30 years of Confederation. As the second part of his wildly popular presentation from 2017, Gunn brings an engaging first-person story-telling style to describe the birth of our country.

New this year, the Town has created a free Heritage colouring book for kids. The colouring book aims to educate and engage all ages in the importance of heritage preservation.

A full schedule of events and more information on the Town’s heritage assets can be found online at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek