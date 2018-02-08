Atom Minors take two games from St. Thomas

submitted to EFP

This past Saturday evening, the Essex Ravens Atom Minor hockey team opened its third round series versus the St. Thomas Stars, who had previously eliminated Erie North Shore.

The kids knew, full well, that a team from the home town of Joe Thornton and the historical Jumbo the Elephant tragedy would be tough to beat.

The Ravens opened the scoring in this one off a fine effort by Owen Sadler on a wrap around. Two minutes later, the Ravens scored again on a goal by Caleb Cavanagh. St. Thomas answered with two quick goals before the first period was over to knot the score at two.

The Ravens scored twice in the second period. Goals were scored by Braeden Cavanagh and Owen Sadler. Once again, the Stars responded with a goal to bring the game within one goal at 4-3. The Ravens kept the Stars off the scoreboard in the third period to take the 4-3 win.

Early on Sunday, the Ravens players and their families travelled down the 401 in a snowstorm to face off in game two. The sea was angry this day my friends, winds whipping vehicles on the highway and sending semi-trucks into the ditches – but the Ravens battled through it all and were ready to go in this one.

St. Thomas opened the scoring in the first period to go up 1-0. The Ravens didn’t quit and potted two quick goals in the first two minutes of the second period to go up 2-1. After some back-and-forth action and some solid saves by Reed VanderVecht the second period finish 2-1 for Essex.

Early in the third period, the Stars knocked a rebound in to tie the game at two. However, Andrew Baker went top cheese to put the Ravens up 3-2, with three minutes left to play. After a penalty call on the Ravens, the Stars pulled its goalie for a 6 on 4 advantage. With three seconds left, the Stars tied the game on a bounce goal off the Raven’s goalies’ mask. This one was heading to overtime.

In overtime, the Ravens immediately applied the pressure on St. Thomas and it payed off with the winning goal scored off a point shot from Ben Fuerth. The final score was 4-3, Essex, to give the Ravens a 4-0 point lead in the 6 point series.

This game would show the benefits of rolling three full lines as the Ravens constant pressure wore down the Stars. This Ravens team does not count on one single player to win games. They don’t double and triple shift players nor do they put any one player above anyone else – many teams out there can learn from this. It is all about THE TEAM, THE TEAM, THE TEAM.