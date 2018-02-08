The Local Sports Scoreboard

• Last week, the 29th Annual Red Raider Rebound basketball tournament was held for surrounding elementary school teams. The Lakeshore Discovery School Raptors captured the championship in the girls’ division. This year’s boys’ championship was won by the Gosfield North Cougars.

• On January 30, Jack Sanko, Riley Meyrink, and Cody Leeming scored for the Essex 73’s in its 4-3 loss against the Mooretown Flaggs. This was the final regular season home game for Essex.

To close out the regular season, the Essex 73’s faced the Wallaceburg Lakers on January 31. The win put the 73’s in third position in the Stobbs Division and will face the Petrolia Flyers in round one of the playoffs.

Scoring for Essex on Wednesday evening was Michael Ruttinger, William Stadder (2), Michael Vieira, Tyler Boughner, and Dawson Winchester. Jax D’hondt earned the shut-out in goal.

The playoff schedule begins with Essex hosting Petrolia on February 6. Essex heads to Petrolia on February 8 & 15. Home games are scheduled for February 10 (3:00 pm), and if necessary, February 13 (7:00 pm) and February 18 (2:20 pm).

• Representing Kingsville Curing Club, Skip Debbie Willoughby, along with teammates vice Sheila Kerrigan, second Vicki Tilt-Cruickshank, and lead Kristine Nohavicka, went 4-0 to win the Ladies Best Western Provincial championship held in mid Janauary.

• On this day, in sports history: In the 1936 NFL Draft (first ever), Jay Berwanger from University of Chicago, was first pick by Philadelphia Eagles. In 1945, Paul Brown agreed to coach the new American football expansion team in Cleveland, which would later be named the Cleveland Browns after their coach. In 1960, Boston Celtic Bill Russell became the first NBAer with 50 rebounds (51). In 1967, the longest losing streak in Toronto Maple Leaf history (10 games) was recorded. In 1983, Wayne Gretzky set NHL all star record of 4 goals in 1 period. In 1986, 5’ 7” Spud Webb of Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Slam Dunk Competition. In 1992 Roger Clemens signed a record $5,380,250 per year Red Sox contract. In 1998, the first female ice hockey game in Olympic history was Finland over Sweden 6-0. In 2002, the 19th Winter Olympic games opened at Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. In 2014, Norwegian biathlete, Ole Einar Bjørndalen equals the Winter Olympics medal record with 12.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.