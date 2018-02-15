Essex County Scouts meet for regional Kub Car race

by Adam Gault

It was standing room only inside the Harrow Agricultural Hall on Saturday as Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts from across Essex County met to compete in a regional Kub Car competition.

The Kub Car holds a special place in the hearts of scouters, both young and old, with it often being a representation of the inaugural time they constructed something using tools and their own two hands.

“Just by looking at them (the cars), they built it, they painted it, they put their heart into it, it’s their car,” Scott Whitehead said, who is the Scouts Canada Windsor-Essex Special Events Deputy Area Commissioner. “The Kub Cars give them [the feeling] that they did something on their own, and they raced it.”

The excitement for the annual gathering began to build months ago when the construction on the competition cars got underway, with the youngest of scouts being barely able to restrain their excitement for the big day.

“Beavers (6-8 years old) get ecstatic, because for them, there’s no competition level,” Whitehead explained. “Cubs are excited to bring [the cars] out. They’re excited to build, and excited to race, because everyone wants to have that fastest car.”

Generations of Scouts of all ages and skill levels have taken part in countless Kub Car races over the years, with the events being a key component of what makes the Scouts experience so unique. Finding and making new friends at the events is something that keeps kids, young and old, returning to the events year-after-year.

“To me, I would go with the camaraderie. It’s a social day, it’s hanging out,” Whitehead continued.

“It’s a competitive race, so the fastest kids move on, yet a Scouter from a different group is helping kids from all sections. It shows that even in competition, there’s somebody there that can help you out.”

Around 12 of the top performing Kub Cars from the Cubs and Scouts races will advance to the regional finals in Chatham this coming April.