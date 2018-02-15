Local figure skater captured bronze at Canada-wide event

by Sylene Argent

Using the current Winter Olympic fever as a tool for inspiration, 12-year old Essex figure skater, Jake Ellis, is motivated to perfect his on-ice performance, and the judges are taking notice.

In December, Ellis, a student at Essex Public School, was invited to compete in the all-Canadian Skate Canada Challenge, in Montreal.

Though he laced his skates hoping for a top ten finish, the local athlete earned a bronze medal out of a whopping 40 competitors in the Men’s Pre-Novice Division for youths aged 10 to 16.

“It was amazing,” Ellis said, while tying his skates in preparation of a little practice time at the Essex Centre Sports Complex last Wednesday afternoon. “I couldn’t even believe it.”

As part of the program, Ellis and his fellow competitors were required to perform a short and long program; which are under two-and-a-half minutes and three minutes in length, respectively.

During the competition, Ellis skated to the Three Musketeers and Harry Connick Jr.’s “It had to be You.”

He said the judges commented favourably on the diversity in his music selection. Kristi, Ellis’s mom, said often judges are impressed with her son’s advanced ability to interpret music and how he engages his audience.

Ellis began figure skating six years ago. He was influenced to give the sport a shot as his mom is a figuring skating coach.

It is the strive to want to do well at competition that keeps Ellis interested in the sport. And, Ellis isn’t afraid to put in the hard work to perfect his performance, lacing up to practice four to five days per week.

“I love it,” he said, smiling. When he gets home from school or practice, he is online, researching past Olympians and their programs.

Ellis hopes to one day represent Canada at the Olympics as a soloist. “I don’t want to drop my partner,” he joked of not wanting to compete in the pairs division in the future.

Kristi said her son has wonderful coaches at the South Windsor Skating Club. They all decide which music would be best for Ellis’s performances, and many have commented the Essex athlete has a special talent of playing a character during his routines.

“They are looking out for the best in every kid,” Kristi said of her son’s coaches. Both she and her son agree there has been a lot of support from family, friends, and students and staff at Essex Public School as Ellis embarks on his on-ice journey.

Ellis will now compete at the Ontario Winter Games, to take place in Orillia this March. He is looks forward to the opportunity to take to the ice and represent Essex at the provincial level.

With this season’s success, Ellis will move up to compete in the Novice Men’s Division next year, where he will compete with other figure skaters up to around the age of 18.