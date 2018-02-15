Howling at the Moon – The day of ‘love’

by Sylene Argent

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone. Some of us look forward to and embrace the day dedicated to romance, while others shudder at the thought of yet another commercialized holiday.

You either love it and embrace the mantra of the day, or you hate it and avoid the heart-shaped candies and anything coloured pink and red.

I always found it interesting that we designate a day to express love, or exchange gifts to represent that love; obligatorily. Love should be celebrated every day. I’m sure most people would agree with me there. There is something ingenuine about giving a gift to your partner because you have to, and having to receive gifts knowing they were purchased because of societal pressures.

Love does not always come easy, and I’m not just talking about what leads from cupid and his little arrows. Relationships do come with their challenges, but love extends beyond what is traditionally expected to be experienced between two people. It’s what we feel for our family members, our interests, and, hopefully, ourselves. That’s the real theme of the day.

I’m sure many of us feel love for a family member whom we may not necessarily like as a person, but the blood keeps a bond and you try to get along or be supportive as best as possible.

Love is something we embrace daily. We listen to certain types of music because we love it, hang out with certain people because we love our friends, and eat certain foods because we love the taste (even if we hate counting those calories).

When we think about it, we can’t even really give a description of love. It has its own connotation to each of us. We all give and receive love in a different manner with which we are comfortable.

We fall in love nearly every day, with a new song, with the weather, with a new attitude, or even with new people in our lives in various forms and levels.

Valentine’s Day can be difficult for some who may be single, but we can remind ourselves that love is not just experienced between two people. Love, in its unconditional form, can spread cheer where it was lacking before.

Perhaps Valentine’s Day can be used as an excuse to finally sign up to be a volunteer for that cause you have been meaning to support or send that donation to an organization doing good work and trying to make our community a better place. That way, love takes on this form of positive action that can bring good to the community.