Essex County Council distributes library strike savings

– Essex allocated $75,013 to support capital projects –

by Adam Gault

At the Essex County Council meeting on the evening of Wednesday, February 7, the issue of the Essex County Library reserve funds, which were saved over the course of the near eight-month library strike in 2016, was a key part of the agenda.

During last year’s budget presentation, County Council was informed of a $790,000 surplus relating to savings obtained during the strike, with Council later proposing the surplus would best be utilized in serving the library system.

It was suggested the lower-tier municipalities of Essex County be given a proportionate amount of the surplus funding to make improvements at their respective branches, including repairs, renovations, and accessibility upgrades.

This motion was unanimously passed at last Wednesday’s Council meeting, following the release of correspondence between the five municipalities and the Essex County Library Board with their review of the proposed capital improvement projects, and the breakdown in funding for each.

The Town of Essex has been approved for $75,013 of the allocated funds to support 2018 capital projects at the 35 Gosfield Townline West branch.

This would include the installation of a new roof, estimated at $100,000, a new canopy roof at the front entrance, estimated at $7,000, and the installation of three new HVAC units, estimated at the cost of $23,000.

Kingsville requested, and was approved for $40,000 of the allocated funding, to be put towards capital improvement projects at their Main Street and Ruthven branches. These improvements would include the installation of accessibility bathroom doors at the Main Street location, and the replacement of all windows and doors of the Ruthven location.

Amherstburg was approved for $92,396, its full allocation, to support the capital projection for the repair of structural damage to the lower level of their Sandwich Street South location, caused by water seepage.

Lakeshore will receive $32,000 to improve accessibility at its Belle River and Stoney Point locations with the installation of concrete walkways at both respective branches.

Leamington will accept the full amount of its allocated funding, $98,951, to support a major renovation project at its John Street branch, which is estimated at costing upwards of $1 million.

“This is positive to see a response from our member municipalities look to reinvest in their library branches,” Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said. “They are going to see some improvements, and certainly enhancements with the quality of the space that’s available.”