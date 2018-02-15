Affordable housing strategy topic of Kingsville meeting

by Adam Gault

With the rising cost of housing on the minds of many, the Town of Kingsville hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, February 6. It provided the public an opportunity to contribute input on affordable housing strategies and actions, which will be used to guide potential initiatives going forward over the course of the next 10 years.

Around 70 residents of all ages attended the event at the Kingsville Arena. Mayor Nelson Santos and members of the town’s senior staff hosted the event to bring greater understanding of housing affordability issues throughout Essex County, and to identify key housing trends and gaps and priority groups in need in the town itself.

“The point of the roundtable discussions today is to identify the need for affordable housing in our community, and what does affordable housing look like,” Santos explained. “There’s different types of housing strategies that currently exist, and are being brought forward from the federal and provincial government, we’re trying to use this evening as an opportunity to find a way to tie into that overall strategy, and make a connection to our community to show how we try to identify the needs and the wants of a different type of housing style in our community.”

As part of the public feedback process, residents were asked how they defined affordable housing, as the phrase can conjure a variety of images, both positive and negative, depending on the respondents’ preconceptions.

Kingsville’s Manager of Planning and Development Services, Robert Brown, explained the meaning of affordable housing according to Ministry of Housing guidelines.

“If you own a house, and you’re spending less than 30 percent of your gross income, or the price of the house is a minimum of 10 percent less than the regional average market price, that’s considered affordable housing for low to moderate income,” Brown said. “It’s the same for rental, if you’re not spending more than 30 percent of your gross income, or the rent is at or below market levels, it’s considered affordable.”

Kingsville, like many areas in the County, has had a number of new housing developments take shape over the last decade, and with the new development, a substantial increase in housing costs. This has left many feeling that home ownership is out of reach for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Santos hopes that the meeting will provide a solid base from which to work from when updating the town’s official plan going forward.

“Tonight’s an opportunity to say, ‘Is there something else we can do to enhance our official plan update?’ We’re doing a review at this time as well for our official plan, so this type of information can be brought into our review process,” Santos said. “I think having a stronger language in our policy, and our official plan, will help us identify where can the municipality provide a stronger support base, or provide areas for the development of affordable-type housing.”

Feedback and results from the roundtable will be posted on the Kingsville municipal website. If you were unable to attend last week’s event and would like to provide input, it can be submitted by visiting kingsville.ca.