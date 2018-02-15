Professionals provide Gosfield North students a few healthy tips

by Sylene Argent

The students at Gosfield North Public School enjoyed a visit from Registered Dietician Chantal Hayes and Pharmacist Tanya Adams on Thursday, February 8.

Hayes challenged the students to figure out how much sugar is in pop and juices. Typically, the amount is virtually the same, she said, which surprises many of the students.

This activity urged the students to grab a fruit instead of drinking the juice.

“That’s where the fiber is,” she said. During her presentation, she also reiterated the importance of drinking water.

“They see us as role models,” Hayes said of why it was important to share healthy eating habits with the students during the visit.

Adams talked to the students about medication safety and explained the role of the pharmacist within the medical field.

She reminded the students that though medications can be helpful when sick, it is important to follow the directions of the pharmacist and doctor, or they could be harmful.