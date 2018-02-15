BIA Report: businesses achievements noticeable

by Sylene Argent

A couple of Essex-based businesses have made some waves outside the region recently.

• Staff and supporters of Crafty Candles excitedly hosted a screening party of the season two finale of the Global series “Mary Kills People” at Brenko’s House of Pizza on the evening of Thursday, February 8.

Crafty Candles was commissioned to create 210 pillar candles in vases for the filming, which were vividly featured towards the end of the episode.

Kellee McIntyre, Crafty Candles’ Production Manager, explained in October of last year, the local retail outlet was contacted after the show found them online. Without giving too much detail in the initial phone calls, she was asked how many candles she could make in just a few days.

Once the logistics were figured out, the order was put in on a Thursday, and the candles were quickly delivered to Toronto the following Monday. Filming was done the following day.

This was the biggest order Crafty Candles has completed in the shortest amount of time.

“It was a highlight of my career,” McIntyre commented. “It was a wild ride.”

• Essex Animal Hospital & Canine Rehab / Fitness Centre congratulated Doctor Jan Huntingford after it received the news from the Canadian Veterinary Journal that the paper she helped create, highlighting the results of the multi-centered laser therapy study on Elbow Osteoarthritis, has been accepted for publication.

Dr. Huntingford, of Essex, and Dr. Andrea Looney, of New Hampshire, wrote the paper, and acknowledged Essex-based coworkers Jessy Bale, Registered and Licensed Veterinary Technician, and Shelly LePain, Animal Care Aide, for their assistance in the study, which examined treating Elbow arthritis, with a result that a higher dose of laser therapy is required than previously believed.

• Last week, Talbot Massage Therapy welcomed Registered Massage Therapist Kaitlyn Weller, who joins Registered Massage Therapist Shawna Godin. This clinic has recently undergone internal renovations to add in an extra massage room to accommodate for another professional working there.