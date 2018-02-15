Caesars Windsor Cares provides WETRA with funding for special equipment

by Sylene Argent

Last Wednesday, representatives of the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) received funding for specialized equipment through the Caesars Windsor Cares program.

The $10,000, one-time donation for which WETRA applied, will allow the local therapeutic riding association to obtain specialized and adaptive riding equipment for some of its clients, who are individuals living with disabilities.

It is hoped this equipment will enhance riders’ success and increase comfort for therapy horses, all with keeping safety in mind.

Becky Mills, WETRA’s Executive Director, said those who work and volunteer at WETRA “Believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience horses in their own unique way. With careful attention from qualified staff and volunteers, well trained horses, and a supportive Board of Directors, we strive to achieve results that meet each person’s goal.”

She explained circumstances are often presented where a client may need adaptive equipment to maximize the experience of riding a horse or of completing farm-type tasks, such as to groom, feed, or lead a horse to and from its stall.

“Creative minds work together here to choose and develop equipment adapted from traditional equine tack. Adaptive tack comes at a cost as is the case with any specialized equipment specific to each sport,” Mills said. “Because of Caesars Windsor Cares, this funding will ensure that the most assistive, comfortable, and safe equipment is made available and will offer stability and security to attend to the tasks at hand.

“It is an honour to receive funds from Caesars Windsor Cares to positively contribute to each and every one of our participants,” Mills said, thanking representatives of the Caesars Windsor Cares program for the support, while presenting them with an appreciation plaque.

WETRA serves over 200 clients a week with various cognitive and physical conditions to benefit their physical, mental, and emotional needs. Clients range in age. Jerry Abbitt is one of WETRA’s clients. He has Parkinson’s disease. He said when he sits at home, he can get a little stiff. He looks forward to getting out to WETRA every week to drive Wendy the pony and share stories with his volunteer friends.

All of the specialized equipment will be stored in the Caesar’s cupboard in the tack room. Those in attendance were treated to a special tour of the tack room area at the completion of the presentation.