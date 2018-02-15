EPS participates in Board-wide Sweater Day to conserve energy

by Sylene Argent

The thermostat at Essex Public School was brought down a few degrees on Thursday as the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) hosted its Board-wide annual energy conservation program, “Sweater Day.”

Wearing sweaters helps the youth take ownership of the program, while keeping them warm, as well.

Ms. Schmidt and Mrs. Henze lead the EPS Eco Team, which includes grade eight student reps.

Participating in Sweater Day, she said, “Helps reduce our carbon footprint and electricity use here at the school. It also raises awareness to reduce energy consumption.”

Some of the students at EPS took advantage of the day to not only show their enthusiasm for environmental efforts, but to also show off some of the funky sweaters they had in their wardrobe.

Ms. Schmidt said the students were receptive to participating in Sweater Day, in addition to other environmentally conscious programs hosted at the local public school throughout the year.

The Eco Team makes an effort to be environmentally conscious at the school. For instance, the grade eight students will go around the school to ensure lights are turned off in empty classrooms.

They will leave a class that may have forgotten to turn out the lights a friendly reminder to do so next time.

“The Eco Team pushes environmental issues,” Schmidt said. The recycling team collects recyclables every Thursday. Students also collect pop tabs and batteries.

Students and staff at EPS are excited for the upcoming installation of two water bottle refill stations, which the Parent Council will fund. Ms. Schmidt explained this will help cut down the number of plastic, disposable water bottles used at school. It is hoped these water refill stations will also encourage the students to drink more water.

Currently, EPS holds a bronze certification for its environmental efforts through the GECDSB’s optional energy challenge program that evaluates participating schools. It is hoped with these added efforts, the school will be able to advance its standing.

In this program, schools compete against each other to see how much energy and electricity they can save. Ms. Schmidt explained the amount saved is presented back to the school. Last year, the school used these funds to create a shaded rock sitting area outside, and added mulch to that area to help preserve the roots of a tree that has been around since the days of Maplewood Public School.