73’s advance over Flyers

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s have successfully earned winning the first-round matchup against the sixth seeded Petrolia Flyers in four straight games, in a best-of-seven series, and are now ready to advance in playoff action.

Fans were cautiously optimistic as Essex headed into the series against Petrolia as there were a handful of close games in the regular season against the Flyers. One consistency through the recent series was through 40 minutes of play, the game was still within reach as it was tied or Petrolia trailed within a few goals.

The best-of-seven series began on February 6, with Essex having home ice advantage. The two teams played the first game physically, which was something that carried over into the three games that followed.

In the first game, it was Essex’s big line of William Stadder, Michael Ruttinger, and Michael Vieira that propelled them over Petrolia. Luke Gecse would add an empty-netter as Essex would prevail 4-2. The 73’s outshot the Flyers by a slight 31-28.

Fans did not have to wait long for the second leg of the series as Petrolia was the scene 48 hours later. After the previous win, Essex made no changes, and stuck with the hot hand of Jax D’hondt between the pipes. Petrolia chose to do the same with its goalie, Jakob Knowles. Through two periods of play, it was still anyone’s game, as the scoreboard read 2-2. Scoring for Essex were Stadder and Cody Leeming.

In the third period, however, it was Gecse and the 73’s who exploded. Gecse netted a natural hat-trick in the period, to give him four points on the night. Matt Zelko also beat Knowles. Essex came out on top, 6-2.

Essex hosted Petrolia for a Saturday afternoon matinee on February 10. Unlike the previous two games, it took nearly two periods for the first goal. It was still Essex who opened the scoring, with Anthony Cristofaro blasting a slap shot by Riley Collins. In the third period, Essex put the game out of reach, scoring 5 goals in 10 minutes. D’hondt earned the shutout as the 73’s won game three, 6-0.

On Sunday night, Essex traveled to Petrolia for game four of the series. Like the previous game, Essex controlled the puck in the offensive zone throughout the early part of the game, but both teams showed visible fatigue. With 10 seconds left in the first period, Stadder netted his fourth goal of the series. In period two, there were more familiar faces scoring on Flyers’ goalie, Jakob Knowles. Anthony Cristofaro blasted another slap shot by him with the man advantage, and to close out the period, Gecse scored his fifth playoff goal of the season.

The teams skated to a scoreless third period as Essex took the 3-0 win and series. The win notched back-to-back shutouts for the local athletes.

Essex now advance to the semi-finals.