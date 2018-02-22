Residents get connected to history on Family Day

by Sylene Argent

As many individuals were able to take the day off of school or work on Family Day-Monday, February 19, the historic Essex Railway Station was open to connect visitors to local history.

Area individuals and families were invited to the Essex Railway Station to play with puzzles, add a creative touch to railway-themed colouring pages, and learn about some of the Town of Essex’s historical highlights, just in time to kick off Heritage Week.

The event was a great way for the staff at the Essex Railway Station to connect with the community ahead of one of its biggest events of the year, the Essex Train Show. On February 24 and 25, Heritage Essex, which maintains the Essex Railway Station, will host this annual fundraising event from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Essex Public School. The annual family friendly event will include model train displays and a vendor area.