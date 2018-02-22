Kids Curing Cancer has best year yet, raises over $12,000

by Sylene Argent

When youth make an effort to support a cause, their efforts are noticed.

On Saturday, grade eight student Lauren Baillargeon, flanked by her younger brother and sister, Ty and Kierstyn, hosted the fourth annual Kids Curing Cancer event at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery. The sold out event included a pasta dinner and an evening of live music.

The event is hosted annually as a fundraiser to aid in cancer research or to assist families that have a loved one battling the disease.

“We’re on track for our biggest year yet,” Lauren said. Thanks to the pasta dinner and music event, a music day at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and the second annual Amherstburg Minor Hockey Day, which had teams raise funds and play for the cause, Kids Curing Cancer has raised over $12000 this year, and donations are still rolling in. The pasta dinner raised over $6000 on its own.

To date, the Kids Curing Cancer has raised around $25,000 for various cancer-related causes. This year’s event proceeds will go to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

With its superhero theme, the Fight Like Mason Foundation, was established as a non-profit organization in memory of young Mason Bacon-Macri who passed away due to cancer.

The Foundation improves treatment, care, quality of life, and raises awareness of patients diagnosed with childhood cancers.

Two IV poles were on display during the event, one with a superhero theme and the other with a princess theme. These ‘Mason Power Poles,’ through the foundation, are available to youths in the region who are fighting cancer at home to take away the ‘hospital feel.’

As a Fight Like Mason fundraiser during the event, guests were able to make a donation to get a photo taken with superheroes.

Lauren explained she never dreamed that her original idea of wanting to raise $50 to support cancer research in a show of appreciation to the doctors and staff who took care of her grandfather, Dan Gerard, blossom into the success it has.

“It’s a way for the whole family to get together and have fun,” Lauren said of the event, adding, that in addition, it is a fantastic way for friends and family to remember Gerard. “We look forward to it every year.”

Lauren, her siblings, and other family members and friends took to the spotlight over the course of the evening to entertain the event guests. Lauren, Ty, and Kierstyn each opened their fiddle cases at one point during the performance to accept donations that would be forwarded to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Though her family works hard to put on the event, she took the time to acknowledge those who spent an entire afternoon baking the desserts, donated or purchased door prizes, or contributed insome way.

“We all have different motivations for being her tonight,” Lauren said, while addressing guests. Perhaps those reasons are that guests either have or are battling cancer, they know someone who is facing or has faced a cancer diagnosis, or they may want to show thanks for the healthy people they have in their lives.

For more information about the Fight Like Mason Foundation, or to donate to the cause, log onto fightlikemason.org.

To support the cause, Kids Curing Cancer will have a Spitfires Hockey Day on February 24. Visit: https://ev8.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/EVExecMacro?linkID=global-windsor&evm=prmo&RSRC=&RDAT=&caller=PR – funds will go back to his cause. The code word for the link is AMHA.