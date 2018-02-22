Retirees’ scoop soup at social fundraiser

by Sylene Argent

With winter weather continuing to drag on, the Essex Retirees’ Social Club invited community members to enjoy the annual Soup Tasting and Contest on Tuesday afternoon.

Area residents and club members entered 23 soups into the contest, which marks the 2018 event as having the best turnout of submissions to date.

Firefighters of Essex Fire & Rescue took on the tough challenge of selecting the top three bowls of all the tasty dishes submitted. New this year, patrons were able to vote on their favourite dish for the People’s Choice Award.

The Retirees were expecting a busy day of soup tasting, and were pleased with the event support. When the doors opened at noon, a burst of patrons were ready at the gate in anticipation of an enjoyable lunch.

Members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club appreciated the efforts of those who helped organize the event, prepared a dish, judged the submissions, or came out to enjoy lunch.

Though the event is geared as an outlet to allow community members to socialize, it is also a fundraiser. Any funds raised at the event will go towards operating and maintaining the clubhouse at 32 Russell Street.