OPP Reports Protecting livestock farmer shoots neighbours’ dog

Protecting livestock farmer shoots neighbours' dog

On February 18, 2018, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service in the 4000 block of Concession 4, Essex, Ontario, advising that a dog had been shot.

Police attended and upon investigation a neighbour admitted to shooting the dog with a small calibre firearm as the dog was on his property and he was protecting his livestock.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is complete and there will be no charges laid in relation to this matter.

The Protection of Livestock and Poultry From Dogs Act (RSO 1990, C.L. 24) clearly states in sec 2 (c) that “any person may kill a dog that is found straying at any time, and not under proper control, upon premises where livestock or poultry are habitually kept.”