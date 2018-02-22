Essex-Kent Junior Farmers get competitive

Members of the Essex-Kent Junior Farmers have started 2018 off stronger than ever.

Elections were held recently. This year’s President is Annemarie Struhar, Vice President is Meaghan McLean, Treasurer is Alex Richardson, Secretary is Kris Rivard, Provincial Director is Brian Sterling, and Assistant PD is Jake Janosik. Other enthusiastic members include: Matthew Sterling, Nic Willemsma, Matthew Clark, and Katrina Wagner.

Several ideas were shared and many goals were set for this year as members plan on being very active in their community.

The club held a social practice night on February 3 in preparation for the annual provincial event called “Winter Games.” The event will be held this year, in Prince Edward County, just outside of Belleville, Ontario.

Essex-Kent was one of over 17 teams attending. This year’s theme was “Hockey Night in Canada,” with each club being delegated a hockey team from the NHL. The club was selected to represent the Boston Bruins as it competed against clubs from across Ontario on the weekend of February 10.

The club did very well and had a lot of fun at this event.

Junior Farmers participate in a wide-variety of activities within the community as well as across the province. They compete in sports, agricultural and social events, fundraise for charities, take road trips, and have opportunities for travel exchanges abroad. Clubs are also given the chance to host international exchange delegates, which provides a great opportunity to showcase county/communities, and to learn from them and them from us.

Junior Farmers welcomes everyone from the ages of 15 through 29. Clubs are generally made up of rural youth, but contrary to the name, many are not farmers at all. Anyone is welcome to join. If interested in joining your local Essex- Kent club, or you have any questions, please check us out at jfao.on.ca or email essexkentjf@gmail.com.