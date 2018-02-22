Heritage Week colouring book available

These Essex Public School students show off the brand-new Heritage Week colouring book, which was designed to get kids interested in the rich history of the Town of Essex.

Youth can use their creative talents to colour several historical landmarks, which are featured in the book with brief descriptions. The book is designed to be accessible for children in kindergarten and up.

This unique book will help young people get interested and engaged in the amazing history of their community.

A full copy of the colouring book is available online at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek