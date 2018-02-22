Rotary Club of Essex hosts free Family Day skate

by Sylene Argent

For the second year in a row, the Rotary Club of Essex has offered a free skate on the Libro Rink at the Essex Centre Sports Complex for the community to enjoy on Family Day.

Members of the Club were happy to welcome families to the free event, and offer free refreshments and goodies as a way to continue to give back to the community.

Last year’s free skate was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the International Rotary Foundation. Last year’s event was such a success, the Essex Rotary Club decided to host it again in 2018. Members were impressed to notice the second annual free skate attracted likely twice as many skaters as the inaugural event.

In exchange for the enjoyment of an hour-and-a-half of free ice time, the Essex Rotary Club encouraged event attendees to donate a gently used book for the Little Libraries program. Little Libraries are located around town (including in the front lawn of the Essex Municipal Building, at Sadler’s Nature Park, and inside the Heritage Gardens Park). They offer residents a chance to leave a book for others or take a book to enjoy.

On Family Day, the Town of Essex also hosted free events, including a Healthy Kids Community Challenge sponsored free swim at the Essex Recreation Complex and a free skate at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.