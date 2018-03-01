Essex Council Notes for Tuesday, February 20

Feasibility of Fibre Optics throughout the Town of Essex

Council received a public presentation from SouthWestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) representative Adriana Dekker, regarding the practicality of improving fibre optic infrastructure throughout the Town of Essex.

Initiated by business and community leaders, and supported through funding from the federal and provincial governments, SWIFT seeks to provide “broadband for everyone,” through the construction of a regional high-speed fibre optic networks, designed to connect underserved and rural communities across Southwestern Ontario.

Waiving Commercial Development Charges

Essex Council received the report “Waiving Commercial Development Charges.” The report provided an overview of the economic and financial outcomes of waiving commercial development charges within the municipality.

Council voted to begin the process to amend the current bylaw to reduce Development Charges for commercial development by 100 percent for areas that fall outside of the existing Community Improvement Plan boundaries, in effect until August 25, 2019.

As required under the Development Charges Act, the reduction in development charges must be funded from other sources. Municipalities levy development charges to pay the capital costs of infrastructure associated with new development, the report noted.

Harrow Community Improvement Plan Expansion

Council received the report “Harrow Centre Community Improvement Plan.”

It further approved the corresponding bylaw to expanding the CIP area of the Harrow Centre Community Improvement Plan.

The bylaw expands the Harrow CIP project area to the school properties. There are also changes to the Harrow CIP Implementation Strategy to provide for grants for surplus institutional buildings, including that the Development Fee Grant Program would provide the grant equivalent to the cost of rezoning and site plan control applications and for permits required by the Town for demolition and construction.

The Façade Improvement Program would provide for 50 percent of the cost of a new front façade to a maximum of $12,000.00. The Conversion and Rehabilitation Grant would provide a redevelopment grant of $5,000.00 for each affordable rental dwelling unit or hotel room to a maximum of $50,000.00 or $1,000.00 per bed for a residential care facility, within the existing building. The Demolition Grant would provide a grant of up to $6,000.00 toward the cost of building demolition and site clearance. If the cost of demolition exceeds $250,000.00, the grant would be increased to $25,000.00 upon approval of a redevelopment plan by Council.

Ridge Road Geotechnical Investigation

Council received and supported a report prepared by Richard Beausoliel, Manager of Capital Works/Infrastructure, and submitted by Chris Nepszy, Director of Infrastructure & Development, with regards to a geotechnical investigation pertaining to “pavement rehabilitation” of Ridge Road, between County Road 20 and County Road 50.

Through the investigation that third party Amec Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure carried out, the Town’s plan will be to perform a rehabilitation of the current paved structure, instead of a costlier full road reconstruction.

These would entail either the pulverization of the existing pavement structure, or cold asphalt recycled paving rehabilitation. Either of these options would have no impact to the current budget.

Extension of Municipal Services to Maidstone Avenue

Councillor Larry Snively put a Notice of Motion forward, requesting that administration provide a report that sets out the cost of extending municipal services from where they end on Maidstone, east of Highway 3, to the area west of Highway 3, along County Road 8 to the future intersection of Pinkerton and County Road 8.

The request for the report comes in light of the Ontario Municipal Board’s decision to deny the Town of Tecumseh the opportunity to rezone 50 acres of agricultural land in Oldcastle to industrial.

“We’re on a main artery going to Windsor. This is a great, great opportunity for us as a municipality to build a very, very solid tax base,” Snively explained, noting this could be an excellent opportunity to attract businesses that may have looked to set up shop in Oldcastle. “Let’s go after this industry, because I’m sure if we could land five or six of those tool shops, that’s a very, very healthy tax base.”

The area in which it is proposed that municipal services be extended to was recently zoned for industrial businesses. If municipal services were extended to that area, it could make the area attractive to businesses that missed out in Oldcastle.

Administration will provide a report on the matter, regarding costs.

Colchester park could be named after Elijah McCoy

Councillor Ron Rogers began discussions regarding the Notice of Motion he brought forward at the February 5 Essex Council meeting that, in recognition of the Town’s rich history, Council assign the name “Elijah McCoy Park,” in honour of the inventor and innovator who was born in Colchester in the mid-1840s, to the lakefront park in Colchester.

Rogers explained the term “The Real McCoy” is often contributed to the mechanical engineer who went on to study in Scotland. He registered over 50 patens.

His parents settled in Colchester after escaping from Kentucky.

Councillor Larry Snively said the Town should recognize McCoy, but thought the name of the park should stay as it is, recognizing all the history the area has. He thought something should be done at the pavilion, perhaps a plaque, to honour McCoy. He put this to a motion, but later rescinded it.

He later suggested the Colchester Schoolhouse, which is located within that vicinity, could be utilized.

Councillor Ron Rogers noted there is already a plaque in the park that honours McCoy and further noted the schoolhouse should not be utilized as McCoy he was not allowed to be educated there because of the segregating 1850 Common Schools Act.

Rogers said he has had very little push-back from the public on the issue. He said most of the public response has been positive. “The greatest push-back has been right here,” he said of Council.

“If you want to recognize somebody, what you really need to do is recognize somebody,” Councillor Randy Voakes said. He encouraged Council to endorse the renaming, noting the name “Colchester Park is about as generic as you can get.”

Councillor Sherry Bondy said Council is staring to get feedback on the matter now. She didn’t want to “close the gate” before all the feedback was given. She wanted to talk to the heritage committee to ensure the park was to be named after the correct person.

CAO Donna Hunter said there are things in the works that could already be put out of date with this change, such as town literature.

In a recorded vote to name the Colchester Park “Elijah McCoy Park,” only Councillors Voakes and Rogers were in favour. Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche had left the meeting before the vote had taken place.

After hearing concerns, Voakes later put a motion forward that after a period of time, if no one else comes forward wanting to name the park after another individual, the park be named after McCoy. If a name does come forward, it would be reviewed. Council supported the motion with a two-month timeframe.