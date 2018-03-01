Letter to the Editor

I write this letter with mixed emotions regarding the end of Essex Party & Discount. Since taking over this business in November 2009, I have had the pleasure to serve the residents of Essex and surrounding area. After the announcement of our closing, disclosed by property owner, Greg Schinkel, we have experience an overwhelming amount of emotions and support from not only our local customers, but people from Amherstburg, Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, McGregor, Lakeshore, and more, coming as far away on a regular basis as Chatham, Blenheim, and Wheatley.

I have run a very successful business, and this result was made a reality by the staff of the store, whose actions were as if they were owners of the business themselves. The pride they took in seeing all the customers returning to see and talk with them as well as look for new and affordable items was the sign of a strong friendship and bonds made, making shopping in this store an event and a pleasure (as told to us by many customers).

As we were ‘winding down,’ the business, the tears shed by staff and customers is an image that will stay with me forever. I commend and congratulate each and every staff member I have employed.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge all of the people who supported the business throughout the years, for without you, there would be no Essex Party & Discount. Thank you very much! I also hope Greg, Andrea, and team, have success in the future, and experience a continued strong-following of customers to support their business adventure.

As a side note, I want you to know I did try to find another location in the Town of Essex, without any success as most vacant locations were either too small or too expensive to rent for my type of business. As business trends continue to change, there will be further fallout of large and small business in Ontario as e-commerce shopping is the new way of shopping, and it is here to stay, making it nearly impossible for “brick and mortar” businesses to survive and make a fair living. Just ask Zellers, Target, Big Lots, Sears, Toys R Us, and more to come.

As well, I must also mention, since so many people have asked, that since the announcement of my store-closing, I have had no visitors or conversations from either the Essex Town Councillors or the Essex B.I.A members as to having any ideas, suggestions, or helpful hints to find another location to keep this business in town, or even a thank you for the years of support. This to me is a strong signal that they have no grasp as to the importance of retail to this town, or maybe have just given up on retail and have focused their attention elsewhere. Too bad, as residents of Essex and area deserve more.

Brian Roes

Former owner, Essex Party & Discount