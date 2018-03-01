Jon Brett entered comical tune ‘Uni the Unicorn’ into CBC’s Searchlight

by Sylene Argent

Local musician Jon Brett is hoping his parodical tune “Uni the Unicorn,” which possesses an extremely catchy chorus, will advance to the second round of the CBC’s Searchlight competition, which is partially based on online voting.

He began writing the fun parody around three years ago. It is about a unicorn who shows up in town one day, but turns out not to be too friendly. After arriving with a rainbow, he humorously begins to attack people.

When Brett is putting a song together, he likes to write with a twist, that way his listening audience is not sure where the story is going. “They’re all funny. I try to aim for what you are not expecting,” Brett said, who has a degree in music and has worked as a music teacher, a wedding performer, and a DJ.

The writing of Uni the Unicorn “all came from a joke.” Brett said his daughter, Jaelyn, had a stuffed unicorn toy that she lovingly called ‘Uni.’ He would sing what would become the song’s chorus to her at bed time.

The turn came one day, when Jaelyn was playing with the unicorn and her brother, Jameson. Brett recalls making a comical comment that brought out a sinister-side in the unicorn.

“I was hopeful that people would get it,” Brett said of the humour in his song.

Brett solicited the help of friends and family to film the video for the song in October, and intentionally released it on October 31. “It was fitting for Halloween. I wanted to make the music video for the song. I’d been having a lot of fun with music,” Brett said.

His Mom crocheted the unicorn seen in the video, which a large part of was filmed in downtown Essex Centre.

“This is my neighbourhood,” Brett said of why he chose to feature downtown Essex Centre in the video. “It’s always neat when you see something you recognize. People latch on to it, they like seeing stuff from where they are from.

“People want to be entertained. They want to listen and see it,” Brett said of why he had originally put the music video together. “I wanted to spread the good news about Uni the Unicorn.”

Since posting it on Youtube, he has had around 2000 views. “I thought, for my first video, that’s not bad.”

He is enjoying getting recognized around town as the “unicorn guy” since his video was launched.

When Brett heard about the CBC Searchlight contest through friends he has made in the music industry, “I thought why not try my hand at it.”

First round voting started recently, and ends on Wednesday, February 28. He hopes to advance to the second round of voting. He urges residents of Essex to check out the CBC Searchlight website and check if his song is still in the running in round two, and to continue to add those online votes if it is.

Brett said there are over 2000 entries from all across Canada in the first round of the competition. That will get narrowed down as the contest continues. There are three rounds.

“I have no idea how I am doing,” Brett admitted, but he has received a lot of support from family and friends. “All I can do is keep asking for people to vote for me. If I get support, great, if not, more people will have the song stuck in their head.”

“I’ve always composed and written songs,” Brett said. “But, I never felt they were a good representation of myself. It wasn’t until I wrote ‘Uni the Unicorn,’ and ‘Song of Your People [a song that makes the listener at first think it was written for his wife, but was really about his cat]’ did I realize how easy they came to me. Since writing comedy songs, I have written more prolifically. And I like them. I wasn’t satisfied with the other stuff.”

Brett enjoys seeing people’s reaction to his atypical tunes. “They laugh and really enjoy it,” he commented.

The first comedy song Brett wrote was called “Vote Jon Brett Song.” He wrote it while running for a position with the Music Society at the University of Windsor. “I won by a landslide,” he said, adding that he reworked the song for the CBC audition for this contest.

More or less, Brett admitted, the remake of the “Vote for Jon Brett” posed the question ‘why not’ select his video as the best submission.

Log onto http://www.cbcmusic.ca/searchlight/entries/1/0/0/24/jon%20brett to view the “Uni the Unicorn” video.