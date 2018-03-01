Two residents recognized for preserving local heritage

by Sylene Argent

Essex Town Council recognized residents Laurie Kowtiuk and Andreas Wirag for their efforts in the preservation and promotion of local history, with the Community Heritage Preservation Award on the evening of Tuesday, February 20.

The Essex Municipal Heritage Committee hosted this inaugural recognition during Heritage Week.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche, who is the Chairperson of the Essex Municipal Heritage Committee, explained this new recognition program raises awareness of the importance of heritage preservation to social and economic development. Individuals are selected based on how they have exemplified good preservation practices. It is hoped that through this example, others will carry the torch and do the same.

Meloche said Kowtiuk and Wirag were selected for the award as both started the Heritage Designation process for their own homes, which are believed to have been built in the late 1800s. Kowtiuk is also the President of the Essex & Community Historical Research Society.

Railway workers first utilized the “Essex House,” what is now Kowtiuk’s home, as a boarding facility due to its convenient location, adjacent to the historic Essex Railway Station. It was later used as a hotel.

Wirag’s home is located on property that was once part of a larger Iler Settlement, one of Colchester’s earliest families. The house serves as the original farmhouse of Solomon and Eliza Iler.

“Through their efforts to designate these buildings, Laurie and Andreas have become two shinning examples of citizens leading the charge of recognizing and protecting some of the heritage assets that we have in our community. Thank you both for the service to the community.”

This is the second heritage award Kowtiuk has earned. In March of 2014, She and Evelyn Couch Burns were presented the Ontario Heritage Community Recognition Award through the Ontario Heritage Trust for their dedication to the preservation and promotion of local history.