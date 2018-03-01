Potential expansion of Colchester CIP discussed at public meeting

by Adam Gault

Essex Council and administration held a public meeting at the Colchester Community Room on Monday evening to present and receive community feedback on potential changes to the Colchester Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

If passed, the Colchester CIP borders would be amended to extend along County Road 50 to County Road 41 in the west, and to County Road 23 in the east, the town limits in either direction.

This would allow additional businesses, including farms and the six wineries along County Road 50, to take advantage of the Development Grant Programs of the Colchester CIP, which are currently limited to properties within Colchester proper.

The expanded CIP would include a number of financial incentive programs, including facade improvement grants, outdoor café and patio grants, and a conversion and rehabilitation grant, which would help supplement the cost of converting a structure to a bed and breakfast or hotel.

Jeff Watson, Policy Planner for the Town of Essex, explained it could theoretically be possible for a business outside the current boundaries to be included, but if that was to be the case, the boundaries themselves would need to be expanded to encompass the business in question.

“We look at where’s the greater likelihood of B and B locations like that. You’ve got the Colchester Harbour B and B for example,” Watson explained of the reasoning behind the determination of the original Colchester CIP boundaries. “Basically, the idea was to see what kind of response we got in that area. If the response wasn’t all that great, we’d see about people just outside the boundary who’d want to be taken in.”

For the next steps in amending the CIP, the Planning Department will submit a report to Council setting out the revisions and the recommended to expanded CIP area. Council will then be requested to authorize the designation of a bylaw to approve the CIP expansion.

Public written appeals to the plan are possible, but must be specific in the reasons for appeal, and submitted to the Town within 20 days of the date of publication of the notice of the Colchester CIP expansion approval.