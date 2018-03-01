Great support lent to Maidstone Bicentennial Museum’s pasta dinner

by Sylene Argent

There was no need to worry about preparing supper on Saturday evening for the many patrons who supported the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum’s pasta dinner fundraiser at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

Patrons not only enjoyed dinner, but also a live musical performance from local band “Close Enough.”

Curator of the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum, Victoria Beaulieu, said proceeds from the pasta dinner fundraiser will be put towards general maintenance of the Museum.

Beaulieu has been overwhelmed recently with the generosity and support the community has shown to the Museum. She was pleased with great turnout of patrons for this recent fundraiser and grateful to those who made, or obtained, auction prizes, which were excitedly raffled off as part of the evening’s fun.

She was also pleased many interested individuals have taken the drive over to the Museum, which is located on Puce Road-just a short drive from Essex Centre, to see the new Quill Art Exhibit, which was recently launched.

Beaulieu looks forward to a productive 2018 for the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum and is hopeful this community support continues.

For more information about the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum or its events, log onto: www.maidstonemuseum.com.