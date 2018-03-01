Historian Seamus Gunn returns to HEIRS for second packed house

by Adam Gault

Historical character “Seamus Gunn” packed the house for the second time during a special evening meeting of the Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS) on Thursday, February 22. The event offered the second part of his telling of Canada’s early history. This time, he focused on the first 30 years that followed confederation.

Doug Robinson, who portrays Gunn, has shared his love of history with his trademark candor for years. He explained when he first started performing, his concern over history’s minutiae led him to evolve his presentation style into the more engaging experience audiences are familiar with today.

“I had to make sure that I had the right inflection on the name of the guy that was the guy that opened the door for the guy that still wasn’t the guy that the story was about, but I had to have it all down,” Gunn explained of his earlier performances. “I realized that’s when people fell asleep. Now the history is more important to me than it used to be, but I’m much lighter in how I handle it.”

After winning Canada’s first election in August of 1867, a newly knighted Sir John A Macdonald had aspirations of Canadian expansion on his mind. Macdonald explored ways to grow the young dominion, and sought to see Canada become a country that spanned from coast, to coast, to coast.

Before a plan could be enacted, however, tragedy struck parliament with the assassination of Thomas D’Arcy McGee, an MP who was one of Macdonald’s closest confidants and a staunch supporter of the dominion.

As a young man, the Irish-born McGee was a political agitator, who worked in support to overthrow the British government in Ireland. After McGee spent time in the United States, his politics changed, and he became conservative after he became disillusioned with American republicanism.

“No longer a Fenian supporter, no longer any kind of an instigator, he’s actually encouraging people to work with local government, to do what’s best for the community as a whole,” Gunn said. “Within a year of him arriving in Montreal, he gets elected to the provincial legislature.

All along the way, making himself a big bunch of enemies.”

His new brand of politics had made him enemies with the more radical elements of his own people, and Irish separatists. Nevertheless, within the legislature he was respected by members from both sides of the aisle for his ability to orate, and build bridges across the political landscape.

On April 7, 1868, McGee was assassinated, as he entered the front door of the boarding house he was staying at in Ottawa. Fenian sympathizer, Patrick Whelan, was charged and convicted of the murder, and subsequently sentenced to death for the crime, though there were questions surrounding his involvement.

It is unknown how Canada’s path may have changed had McGee not been assassinated, but as with all of his stories, Gunn’s use of colourful imagery wove an exciting tale of a period of our nation’s history that anyone with even cursory interest in Canada’s history would do themselves a great disservice by not attending one of his presentations.

Gunn hopes to return to HEIRS in the near future, to continue the story of Canada through the early part of the 20th century.