The Local Sports Scoreboard

• The Essex 73’s took on the Dresden Junior Kings, in Essex, on Monday, February 20. It was a 7-1 win for the home team with goals scored by Riley Meyerink (2), William Stadder (3), Cody Leeming, and Wyatt O’Neil.

The series continued on Friday, February 23 at Dresden were the Jr. Kings put themselves back in the series with with a 4-3 win over the 73’s. Goal scorers for Essex were Wyatt O’Neil (2) and Michael Ruttinger.

Game four was played on Sunday, February 25 at Essex. The 73’s bounced back from the previous loss against the Jr. Kings with a lopsided 7-1 victory over the team from Dresden. Scoring goals for Essex were Justin Bondy, Dawson Winchester (2), Jack Sanko, Cody Leeming, William Stadder, and Wyatt O’Neil.

The two teams faced each other on Monday, February 26 in Dresden. The 73’s fell to the Junior Kings, 1-0, in a tight game with only one goal scored.

The 73’s will host the Junior Kings on Tuesday, February 27 in Essex, and if required, the two teams will face off on Friday, March 02 in Dresden 7:30 pm.

• Jimmy Hayes of Essex, has advanced to the Knights of Columbus Regional Free Throw Competition. Hayes advanced after he first won the Council championship, then went on to capture the District championship where he sunk 18 out of 25 shots from the 12 foot line.

The Regional tournament will be held in Belle River on March 4. Hayes, who will compete in the 9-year old division, hopes to win first place and a chance to move on to the Ontario State Finals.

• The Madonna Crusaders began its second part of the season in Illinois winning 7 of 8 games, to bring its season record to 16 and 1 and ranking 19th in the nation in NAIA .

Essex native, Mitch Hudvagner, playing for the Crusaders, played 1st base and DH to help contribute to some great defence and added 2 doubles and 3 RBI s in this stretch to keep his batting average solid at .387. The team continues on its southern trip March 2 to Lawrenceville GA.

• In semi-final high school girls’ hockey action, the Essex Red Raiders fell to Sandwich on Tuesday, February 20. The following day, the Sabres continued to play strong to take the 4-2 win over EDHS.

• On Wednesday, February 21, the EDHS boys’ hockey team began its best of three series in semi final action against General Amherst. The Red Raiders brought home a 3-2 victory. Game two followed on Thursday in Essex. Cody Webster scored the single goal for Essex in 2-1 loss to the Bull Dogs.

The third game of the series took place on Monday, February 26 in Amhersburg. Dan Mastrioianni scored the single goal for Essex in the 5-1 loss to the Bull Dogs.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.