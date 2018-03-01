73’s holding edge over Kings

by Garrett Fodor (photo by Laurie Beaten)

The Essex 73’s has moved onto the second round of the PJHL Stobbs Division playoffs, and has been battling the number two seeded Dresden Jr. Kings. In the regular season, Dresden held a slight edge head-to-head with a 3-2-0 record. Of those five games, three of them were one goal games. Leading the 73’s in those games were Luke Gecse with three goals and William Stadder with four points.

Through the first four games in the best-of-seven series, only one game has ended with a one goal differential. Like the regular season, Gecse and Stadder are leading the way with four and eight points respectively.

The series began February 19, with Dresden having home-ice advantage. But, the well rested 73’s were quick to silence the home-crowd with the newest 73, Dawson Winchester, picking his corner behind Kings’ goalie, Brendan Johnston. To close out the first period, Essex doubled its lead, with Michael Ruttinger beating Johnston while Essex had the man-advantage.

Things would get worse for Dresden when Tyler Boughner increased the lead to three just seven seconds into the second period. Dresden would respond two minutes later. But it would be the closest they would come, the Dresden athletes were quick to show their tempers, but that would come back to bite them and seal the deal on any sort of comeback.

The teams exchanged goals in the third period, but it was Essex that stole game one, 5-2.

24 hours later, Essex hosted game two. Like game one, Essex would open the scoring early in the first period and skate into the intermission with a 2-0 lead. Riley Meyerink opened the scoring two minutes into the game. Five minutes later, Stadder doubled the lead. Throughout the game it was apparent Dresden was struggling to play on the bigger ice surface and was unable to make passes or run systems throughout the game.

Essex continued to flex its offensive muscles and make Dresden pay with the man-advantage in the second period. Essex would explode for five goals in the period. Included in that was a pair of power-play tallies, a short-handed goal, and Stadder finishing his hat-trick. Teams would exchange goals in the third, but Essex was too much for Dresden as it prevailed 7-1.

The series would shift back to Dresden on Friday night. The trend of Essex opening the scoring continued, with Wyatt O’Neil getting his first goal of the series. It was Dresden, however, that scored a pair of goals in the second period and held Essex off the scoresheet. Things would get worse for the Essex faithful as Dresden beat 73’s goalie Jax Dhondt to open the third period to increase their lead. The teams would exchange goals and Essex would continue to push in the dying seconds, but would fall short 4-3.

To close out the week, Essex hosted a Sunday matinee game. Justin Bondy opened the scoring, roofing a rebound by Johnston. Shifting into the second period, Essex would continue to use the large ice to its advantage. The 73’s used their speed to find lanes and would increase their lead, scoring four goals in the period, while Dresden would add one of their own. To close out the frame, Essex would add two more goals to prevail 7-1. Winchester and Stadder each finished the night with three points.