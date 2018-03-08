Atom Minor Raven team opens all-Ontario semi series

submitted to EFP

This past weekend, the Essex Minor Raven hockey team opened its semi-final series against the very powerful Woolwich Wildcats.

Having travelled the lovely 401 once more, to amazing Elmira, the Ravens’ players looked to shake off their car legs and come out attacking.

Essex scored halfway through the first period on a nifty backhander by Caleb Cavanagh. Midway through the second period, Ethan “Ricky Bobby” O’Neil roofed a shot from the slot, to put Essex up 2-0. In the first minute of the third period, a Woolwich breakaway was thwarted by Reed VanderVecht, and moments later, the Ravens scored on a goal by Braeden Cavanagh. The defensive core of Cole Grant, Hudson Diemer, Ben Fuerth, Cade Smith, Mason Ginter, and Jesse Chadwick dominated this game. The strong Essex defence held the blue line and prevented any Woolwich scoring chances. When the final buzzer sounded, the final score was 3-0 for Essex.

After enjoying an amazing stay and breakfast at the hotel, the team headed to the rink looking to go up two games to none in the series.

Early in the game, Woolwich played a much better game. Unfortunately, the Ravens players came out sluggish, perhaps one too many pancakes. Woolwich opened the scoring and it remained 1-0 through two periods of play.

Early in the third period the Ravens players began to find their stride and evened things up on a goal from Sean Wilson, from a tough angle. Minutes later Woolwich, once again, took a one goal lead. But, Ben Fuerth answered back for Essex with a blast from the blue line to even things up. With no further goals scored in the third period, the game entered into overtime.

The Ravens applied strong pressure on the Woolwich team in overtime with a few shots sliding barely past the outside of the post. Unfortunately, it was Woolwich that hit the back of the net for the game winner, and a final score of 3-2.

The Ravens team know they are in a battle for Game 3 this Friday at 6pm in Essex and Game 4 on Saturday at 2:30pm also in Essex. Be sure to come out and cheer this amazing Essex team to victory!