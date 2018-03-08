The Local Sports Scoreboard

• It was nothing but net for Jimmy Hayes (pictured above), from Essex, who won the Knights Of Columbus regional free throw championship last weekend.

Hayes advanced after he won the Council and District Championships, to represent the region from Amherstburg to West Lorne.

He sank 19 of 25 free throws at the regional competition, and his scores from all three championships will be measured against other Regional champions to see who is named overall provincial champ for 9-year old boys.

• The Essex Ravens Atom Minor team split the first two games of the OMHA Semi-Finals against the Woolwich Wildcats. Game three and four of the series will be played in Essex on Friday, March 9 at 6:00 pm and on Saturday, March 10 at 2:30 pm.

• The Essex 73’s took on the Dresden Junior Kings, in Essex, on Tuesday, February 27 in a very physical and penalty filled game. After the buzzer sounded, it was a 5-1 win for the home team with goals scored by Adam Gaiarin (2), Anthony Cristofaro, Sylvano Valente, and Dawson Winchester.

With this win, Essex advanced to the semi-final series and now moved on to the Stobbs Final to face the Lakeshore Canadiens.

Game one of the semi-final took place on Sunday, March 4 in Lakeshore. The Canadiens pulled off the win to open the series, by a score of 5-2. Scoring for Essex were Michael Vieira and Michael Ruttinger.

Game two of the series was play this past Tuesday, March 06 in Essex. The series schedule continues on Friday, March 9 at Lakeshore 8:00 pm, Sunday, March 11 at Essex 3:00 pm, and if necessary, Tuesday, March 13 at Lakeshore 7:30pm, Thursday, March 15 at Essex 7:00 pm, and Friday, March 16 at Lakeshore 7:00 pm.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.