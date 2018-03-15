22 candidates welcomed into EMS family

Twenty-two candidates were welcomed into the Essex Windsor EMS family last Friday afternoon during a commencement ceremony at the Essex County Civic and Education Centre.
This was one of the biggest recruitments for the local paramedic service, Slawomir Pulcer, a Captain with Essex Windsor EMS, said while welcoming the new recruits during the ceremony.
The short list of candidates was narrowed to 22 from 342 applications.
The candidates went through “several grueling weeks of tests and scenarios,” Pulcer said. “They all have traveled many different paths to reach this point in their life.”
Essex Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter said some of the candidates relocated to the region from different parts of the country to take on the position.
“Today is a very exciting day for all of you. The last two weeks have been intense,” Krauter said, addressing the candidates. He was sure the group of new team members were excited to get started. “You can basically hardly wait to get out into those trucks to answer those calls.”
Krauter acknowledged the friends and family members of the new recruits who were in the gallery for the ceremony, showing support. That support does not stop there, he said, noting there was representation at the event from police, fire, St. Clair College, and local politicians. “They are all here to support you in the next chapter of your career,” Krauter assured.
“Essex Windsor EMS is a family. We work together. We support each other through thick and thin, good and bad. We have both,” Krauter told the candidates, adding currently the team is comprised of around 320 employees, consisting of paramedics and support staff.
With the help of other Essex Windsor EMS personnel, the candidates received a certificate, their ID cards, the symbol and shoulder flashes for their uniforms, and the traditional service coin. It could take the candidates 2-3 years to be hired on full time.
Krauter thanked County Council for approving the budget he prepared to add the new candidates to the Essex Windsor EMS roster. He added in May, another 27 candidates will be welcomed into the family, along with some trucks to accommodate the additional man-power. He said there was a 20 percent increase to the budget to do this.
County Council, he said, approved the budget, recognizing the rise in call volumes, that many retirees are settling in the region, in preparation of succession and sustainability, and that the last enhancement to the roster was in 2012.
