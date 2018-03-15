EPS students enjoy Winter Carnival

by Sylene Argent

Students at Essex Public School wrapped up their final day of studying before heading off for March Break by celebrating French culture, song, and food during the annual Winter Carnival event.

The French department of the school hosts this annual, fun event for the students to enjoy and learn from.

Throughout the morning, the students were broken up into 18 teams and visited nine fun stations, which offered them a chance to challenge obstacle courses, play floor hockey, and eat tasty treats in the café.

The students seem to enjoy time away from their text books to experience the event, many not realizing they were learning through the fun experience.