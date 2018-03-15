Alternatives for Hanlan extension discussed at info night

by Sylene Argent

Interested residents and stakeholders were invited to the first of two Public Information Centres, regarding the Hanlan Street Extension Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study, on the evening of Wednesday, February 28 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

The Public Information Centre followed the Community Café, which was held on January 11. The preliminary event was hosted so residents and stakeholders could voce their concerns and identify and issues. The Public Information Centre was held to garner further comment from the community.

The Town of Essex initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) Study for the planning and preliminary design of the Hanlan Street Extension from Fairview Avenue West to Gosfield Townline (County Road 23). BTE Engineering is conducting the study.

The study will complete all necessary phases of the Municipal Class EA to receive environmental clearance for construction. It was started as a result of the MTO’s decision to close the intersection at Victoria Avenue and Highway # 3. An overpass will eventually be added instead.

BTE Engineering shared potential options that could be used for the extension. These options could include conventional intersections, roundabouts, different cross sections, and what the road may look like.

Highlighted street cross-section alternatives includes looking at potentials as far as sidewalks, multi-use pathways, and the potential of using a median.

Different alternatives were suggested for the Hanlan Street extension in regards to the intersection at Gosfield Townline. Alternatives highlighted potential areas where the street could end up intersecting with Gosfield Townline, and if the future intersection should be a “tee” type or roundabout.

The report notes there are three alignment alternatives: a northerly alignment through farmland, a middle alignment along the edge of the woodlot, and a straight alignment through the woodlot. It further recommends that the alignment that goes through the woodlot not be carried forward due to impact on the natural environment.

Stephen Brook of BTE Engineering noted a roundabout at Gosfield Townline would not only be functional, but may also become a gateway feature for Essex Centre.

He noted as far as the intersection at Hanlan Street, the signals will likely stay where they are now located, but may require a slight realignment, to take safety and traffic flow into consideration. This intersection may also feature a raised crosswalk, which could potentially slow down traffic.

The study also considers a roundabout or “tee” shape intersection at the Morton Avenue area. The roundabout could offer buses coming out of Holy Name Catholic Elementary School an opportunity to jog down to the intersection and head back to Fairview Avenue, utilizing the roundabout, if they were only allowed to exit the school property headed to the right. This option could improve traffic flow, as it would likely prevent eastbound traffic from getting blocked and improve safety.

No decisions have been made as of yet.

With hosting the Public Information Centre, and garnering public feedback, alternatives will be developed in more detail for the second Public Information Centre, to be held in June. BTE Engineering will then make a recommendation to Council this summer or early fall.

If the extension of Hanlan Street is not completed, traffic could use roads in existing neighbourhoods, Brook explained.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has been part of the process, Brook said, adding the Hanlan Street extension could provide the opportunity for the School Board to redesign its bus drop off and kiss and ride areas, which were highlighted as concerns for parents at the Community Café.

The study is also working with the subdivision plans for that area, as well.

Construction on the project will be dependent on many factors, and it is unknown when that would be, Chris Nepszy, Essex’s Director of Infrastructure & Development, said at the Community Café.

Information on the project to date is available under the News and Notices section of the Town of Essex website at www.essex.ca.