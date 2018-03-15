Howling at the Moon – Six Minute Challenge

by Sylene Argent

After having had family members and family friends live in long-term care facilities, I was pleased to notice UNIFOR has challenged individuals to take the “Six Minute Challenge,” highlighting what its members see as a need for more time for direct care for residents at long-term care homes.

According to UNIFOR’s website, in many long-term care facilities, personal support workers have only six minutes in the morning to prepare residents for breakfast. In a video on the issue, Jerry Diaz, National President, said in most Ontario nursing homes, in that six minutes, PSWs need to wake a resident up, help them get ready, dressed, and moved to the dining room for breakfast.

UNIFOR is asking Ontarians if they can get ready in six minutes in the morning, then to let MPPs know that they need to support four hours of direct care, per resident, every day.

This is a very important topic of discussion. Our seniors need to be treated with respect. They worked, raised families, and contributed to society for many decades, in a variety of ways, before their families made the tough decision to move them into a home where more help could be provided to them.

In six minutes, I could probably brush my teeth and hair in the morning, put on some deodorant, and maybe start my make-up. I could likely not get dressed, wash or shower, take any vitamins. I certainly could not hit my snooze button, which is something I do on the regular. And, I am not a senior and do not have mobility issues. So, if I did, I would be able to get even less accomplished.

That six minutes must be a real whirlwind for some of those seniors, who may be more comfortable moving at a slower pace.

I would love to see our seniors in long-term care facilities to receive the time they deserve if they are not currently, and their care workers to not have to work at such a rush to accomplish all they have to in that small-time frame. It is not fair to either individual, if this is true.

Though, I realize some residents in a long-term facility are more able to care for themselves than others, I would love to see our seniors get more direct care.

If we allowed our PSWs and other frontline care workers to provide for less residents per day, not only would they be able to offer more time to carry out those every day duties, maybe there could be a small sliver of time where they could actually spend some time with the residents who may be feeling lonely as they may not have family members able to visit on a regular basis.

When I think of care for our elderly, I ask myself to envision the level of care I would want for my loved ones when they are in need of this service in the future, and how I would want to be treated as well. After all, the standard we set now could be the standard that will be applied to us one day when we are in that position.

It is a great time to keep this topic top of mind as the provincial election gets underway.