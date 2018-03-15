Let’s Talk About – Chicks to eggs

by Evelyn Couch

When the Essex hatchery was located in town, the owners thought that the eggs that did not hatch on the days required were too weak to sell. Ultimately, those unhatched eggs were dumped.

My boy heard about this practice and he persuaded me to take him to the dumpsite so he could catch those chicks that hatched in the warm sun.

We went back to the area for several weeks until he had accumulated about 30 chicks. In time, they sprouted feathers, leghorns, barred rocks, and others, and eventually they began laying eggs.

Now, with a surplus of eggs, he needed customers to buy them, so Ma was needed again to take him on his egg route on Saturday mornings.

He used candle light to inspect each egg for quality control, making sure there were no blood spots. He then took his eggs and happily sold them for 25 cents a dozen.