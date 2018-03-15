Councillor Voakes found not in Conflict of Interest

– Mayor McDermott filed the application for ruling –

by Sylene Argent

On Monday, a judge with the Ontario Superior Court said Essex Councillor Randy Voakes was not in Conflict of Interest.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott filed the application, which was to determine if Voakes had breached the requirements of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

Voakes recalled he was served the papers back in December, which regarded the September 5, 2017 Essex Council meeting where Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze attended to present his report regarding complaints filed from Council regarding Voakes.

On the second page of the document, it notes the applicant is an elector and Mayor for the Town of Essex and the respondent is a Councillor for the Town of Essex. Voakes believes the Mayor used his title to come after him.

At that September 5 meeting, Voakes recalled the Integrity Commissioner presenting his report. Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche had moved the recommendation in the report, that Voakes’s Council remuneration be suspended for two months, and Councillor Steve Bjorkman seconded it. After it was passed unanimously, Voakes then went to speak, saying he had questions for the Integrity Commissioner. He later said he wanted to ask if he could appeal the decision or donate the money to charity.

Councillor Bjorkman then called a Point of Order, saying the issue was done. McDermott agreed with Bjorkman, saying he had asked if there were any questions before the vote on the issue.

Voakes and McDermott then argued as to whether or not Voakes should be allowed to speak to the issue. McDermott gave Voakes a verbal warning, then further asked him to leave the meeting. A recess was then taken.

Voakes still calls the complaints filed against him in that Integrity Commissioner’s report to be “questionably truthful.”

Voakes said he immediately sought legal Council, and found a firm in Windsor that could deal with municipal issues after he could not find one in Town. The Mayor’s legal representation came out of Stratford.

After a host of meetings on the issue, the court case took place place on Monday, March 12, 2018. “It was a last-ditch effort on his part for reprisals,” Voakes assumed of being accused of being in Conflict of Interest. “God only knows what he will do next.”

Voakes said he is not sure if the complaint against him was made due to the upcoming municipal election, however, he does know if he had been found guilty, he would have been removed from his chair at the municipal decision-making table. The document notes he could have been disqualified from being a municipal representative for seven years. “As a Mayor and member of the community, he has to live with that,” Voakes said of the result of the court case.

“The judged said early [in the hearing], ‘this isn’t a complex issue.’” Voakes paraphrased.

“On a personal level, there will be no reconciliation,” Voakes said of the Mayor. “On a professional level, I want to work for the taxpayers.” He added that come the regular Meeting on Monday, March 19, Voakes will put this incident behind him and focus on the town’s business. “I want to put it behind me and move on.”

Voakes believes his approach to politics is why complaints have been filed against him in regards to utilizing the Integrity Commissioner and through this recent Conflict of Interest Case. He said he does not sugar-coat anything and challenges fellow Council members on issues. “It really irritates them,” Voakes suspected.

Voakes said when these cases are brought forward against him, it makes it difficult to govern because “fallacies are dispersed on social media. I’m constantly putting fires out.” In addition, it distracts those involved from getting to the Town’s business. He said anytime there has been conflict between the Mayor and himself, he sticks to the issues and refrains from name-calling.

Voakes said he will pay his own legal fees in the matter, so will McDermott.

Voakes has made no decision on whether he will run again in the 2018 municipal election, and if he does, what position that would be. “The election is seven months away. There is so much to take care of, I’m not focused on the election,” he said, referring to Town business. “I’ve got files to take care of.”

“Essex has so much to offer, and we are missing the target,” Voakes said.

McDermott was displeased with the verdict. He said how the judge was given all the information about the case and came to that conclusion was beyond him.

“I don’t think he read the stuff we gave him in regards to Conflict of Interest,” McDermott said.

McDermott said he took it upon himself to do something about what he believes was Voakes being in Conflict of Interest. He is considering appealing the decision and will be in contact with his lawyer to think about that option. He claims the judge “did not get to the meat and potatoes of why we were there. What a shame.”

When the Integrity Commissioner presented his first report in 2016, McDermott recalls he recommended Voakes declare a Conflict of Interest. McDermott said to his knowledge he cannot tell others they need to make that declaration.

“He just goes against the rules,” McDermott said of Voakes. “What is he going to get away with now?” He added there must be something wrong with the judicial system if he could get away with this.