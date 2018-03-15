Partners in Progress series focuses on agriculture

by Sylene Argent

The Harrow & Colchester South Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth part of the Partners in Progress series. The event, held at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards, focused on agriculture.

The events bring business owners together to discuss various relevant subjects, such as marketing, procedures, and strategy, and further offers tips they may find useful in their own operations.

Professor Ryan Gibson, PHD, of the University of Guelph, and Don Kabbes, General Manager of Great Lakes Grain, were the special guest speakers for the event.

Gibson grew up on a farm in Manitoba. While a university student, Gibson was working on a project on healthcare when he realized the services were different for rural and urban residents. For instance, rural residents may not have access to a vehicle, which could be a barrier in getting to a healthcare professional. He saw issues, but also opportunity.

“Smaller towns and cities have to exist together. They’re interdependent.” He explained that is because those who reside within city limits head to the county to visit wineries and other attractions, while those who live in the county sometimes visit the city to use amenities, such as to utilize healthcare services.

Rural places have wealth, Gibson said, adding that wealth is in things that have great value, such as land and equipment. He spoke about that wealth and long-term sustainability. Jobs, he said, are important. “They are integral to the success of small places.” This is in addition to healthcare, amenities, and schools. He is also looking to identify when that wealth will transfer to the next generation.

“Each community has a unique ID, culture, and heritage,” he said, adding, each place has an opportunity to tap into that. Communities still matter, even at the height of the internet.

Gibson is the Libro Professor in Regional Economic Development in the School of Environmental Design and Rural Development at the University of Guelph, where his research and community engagement focus is on rural and regional development, governance, philanthropy, and public policy.

Libro and two families invested in the ten-year project Gibson oversees, which is looking at regional economic development in Southwestern Ontario.

“It’s a unique opportunity to work with organizations and communities and look at how the University can help move that forward.” The project is also looking at how provinces makes policies for small towns and what was hoped to get out of it.

At the Partners in Progress event, he hoped to share two things with his audience: what are the biggest threats needed to be concerned about and to look for opportunities on the horizon of which could be taken advantage.

Kabbes, who was raised on a farm, spoke about grain marketing for maxim return. He spoke about the wheat, soybean, and corn markets.

He also shared tips that were meant to help farmers with their marketing. “The key is for farmers to have a price they will sell at and stick to it,” he said.

Kabbes has been the General Manager of Great Lakes Grain since April of 2016. Great lakes Grain is the marketing Partnership for FS Partners and AGRIS Co-ops. He also operates a small cash crop farm.

Libro Credit Union and Setterington Fertilizer also added to the sponsorship for the event.