Hawkbots earn Implementation Award at Ontario Innovation Celebration

by Sylene Argent

On February 25, Holy Name Catholic Elementary School’s robotics team, the Hawbots, competed in the 3rd Annual Ontario Innovation Celebration, which was hosted at the Seneca College campus in Markham.

Competing as one of the 18 top teams from Ontario, the Hawkbots continued to shine with the projects they created for the FIRST LEGO League competition series.

As part of the competition, the team designed a robot to complete obstacles and penned a portion of a Private Members Bill for the provincial legislature, with help of MPP Taras Natyshak, which would require new homes to be equipped with at least two 200-litre rain barrels that would be attached to a downspout. The idea is to prevent flooding and surface water runoff into bodies of water. The rain barrels help mitigate the sometimes-devastating effect heavy rains can have in creating flooding or potentially contributing to the creation of Algal Blooms.

“We were one of seven teams that won an award. We won the Implementation Award for working to implement a Bill that will affect all of Ontario,” Coach Michael Lamoureux said. “This team exhibited great optimism, energy, and enthusiasm. We are very proud of our all of our team’s accomplishments this season. They are continuing in their efforts to have Bill 179 passed to help their community and all of Ontario.”

The Hakwbots were invited to participate in the 3rd Annual Ontario Innovation Celebration after having found success at the Windsor First Lego League Qualifying Tournament, hosted at St. Clair College in December, and at the FIRST LEGO Ontario West Provincial Championship, held at the University of Waterloo in January, where the team won the Research Award and the Global Innovation Award.