Thinking of running in the 2018 Municipal Election?

submitted to EFP

The Municipal Clerks in Essex County will host a free information session for anyone who is interested in becoming a potential municipal candidate or would simply like more information, on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

The information and question session will take place at the Essex County Civic Centre located at 360 Fairview Avenue, Essex.

The Information Session will feature speakers from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, and a Senior Municipal Leader with both political and administrative experience. Roles of council and staff, nomination process, eligibility, general guidelines, and more will be discussed.

More information is available by visiting countyofessex.on.ca/candidate or by contacting the County of Essex at: COEinfo@countyofessex.on.ca.