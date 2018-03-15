Kids Curing Cancer presents $13,750 to Fight Like Mason

by Adam Gault

On Sunday, 13-year old Lauren Baillargeon, along with siblings Ty and Kierstyn, presented $13,7500 to the Fight Like Mason Foundation, as part of their annual fundraising efforts from their Kids Curing Cancer initiative.

More than doubling last year’s fundraising amount, the proceeds were donated to the Fight Like Mason Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the care and quality of life for patients diagnosed with pediatric cancers. It was formed in honour of Mason Macri, who passed away due to cancer at the age of four.

“This is our fifth time giving a cheque presentation for Kids Curing Cancer, and we are that excited once again, this year’s total is bigger than any previous year,” Lauren said. “The money that we have raised this year will be used to research a cure for rhabdomyosarcoma, which is the type of childhood cancer that Mason had. The money will go towards providing child-friendly medical equipment to children in Windsor and Essex County.”

Some of the child-friendly medical equipment includes ‘Mason Power Poles’, IV poles with colourful designs and cartoon characters, to aid children who are fighting cancer at home in taking away that sterile, “hospital feel.”

“People always ask why we continue Kids Curing Cancer year-after-year. Our hope is that one day, there will be a cure for cancer, and these fundraisers won’t be needed anymore,” Lauren explained. “Until then, as long as people keep supporting us, we will continue to put the work and passion into Kids Curing Cancer.”

The Baillargeon siblings started the annual event as a way to honour their grandfather, Dan Gerard, who passed away from cancer a few years ago.

During the presentation, Lauren announced that Kids Curing Cancer would once again support Fight Like Mason with their 2018-19 donation efforts.

“We were inspired by (Mason) and how tough he was. If it hits close to home, you want to help out more,” Lauren explained of their decision to support Fight Like Mason through the coming year.

Parents of the late Mason Bacon-Macri, Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon, who founded Fight Like Mason in their son’s honour, were visibly touched by the gesture from the Baillargeon siblings.

“You guys have no idea how much this means to us,” Macri said. “We get donations all the time, but this has to be one of most heartfelt donations from honouring your grandfather in such a way. All your work, and effort and your love that you guys have put into what your charity has become is incredible. Thank you guys so much.”

More information on Kids Curing Cancer can be found at, facebook.com/kidscuringcancerforgrandpa

For more information on Fight Like Mason, visit fightlikemason.org