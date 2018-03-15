Atom Minor Raven hockey team advances to All Ontario Final

Having split the first two games in Woolwich, the Ravens returned home this past Friday and Saturday to host the Woolwich Wildcats in Essex.

A huge crowd turned out for Game 3 on Friday night to support the home town Ravens.

The first two periods of the game were scoreless and there was a defensive struggle with the defensive pairing of Cole Grant and Ben Fuerth clearing the zone in an efficient manner. The construction crew of Ethan O’Neil, Sean Wilson, and Jaclyn Weston caused fits for the Woolwich forwards, with consistent back checking.

Six minutes into the third period, Essex opened the scoring on a snipe wrist shot from Andrew Baker. Less than a minute later, Woolwich replied with a goal of its own. However, the Ravens players weren’t going to let their fans down in this one.

Reed VanderVecht held the team in this one until late in the third period. Face off in Woolwich Zone. Ten seconds left in the game. Tension filled the arena. Essex won the draw, the puck slide back to Braeden Cavanagh for a quick shot – Goooaaaaaaallllll! Essex won the game by a score of 2-1, with 3 seconds on the clock, to take a 4 points to 2 lead in the series.

The teams faced off again on Saturday in Essex. The Ravens players were excited, yet cautious, knowing Woolwich, facing elimination, would play desperate. A huge crowd was in attendance including the mayors of Essex and Cottam.

The Ravens opened the game with a display of hustle and aggressive drive towards the net. Owen Sadler opened the scoring on a sweet shot that followed an unbelievable shift of back checking. Two minutes later, Caleb Cavanagh put the Ravens up 2-0 on a fine assist by Meredith Coulter from the corner.

The second period had plenty of end-to-end action. The Raven defensive pair of Mason Ginter and Hudson Diemer held the blue line and kept the puck in the offensive zone time and again. Late in the third period, Sean Wilson scored for Essex to put the Ravens up 3-0. Unfortunately, the Wildcats responded with two quick goals to close the second period 3-2 for the Ravens.

In the third period, Woolwich scored on a breakaway to even the score at 3-3 and eventually send this game into overtime. Overtime solved nothing in a game with a final score of 3-3. The Ravens lead the six point series 5 points to 3.

The series continued in Elmira on Sunday with Essex in a position to finish off the series.

After Woolwich opened the scoring on a breakaway goal, the Ravens defensive pair of Jesse Chadwick and Cade Smith went into shutdown mode to deny any further rushes. In the second period, the line of Noah Martin, Andrew Baker, and Braeden Cavanagh decided to take matters in their own hands. First, a goal by Andrew Baker, to tie the score at one. Following a second goal by Woolwich, the line answered again on another goal by Andrew Baker, off a fine assist by Noah Martin, to even the score again. This was yet again, a game headed to overtime.

Goalies Aiden Fick and Reed VanderVecht had the fans into this one, and the Ravens were ready to finish this one off. There was no goal scored in overtime, as the Essex players controlled the play throughout the extra frame. Late in the period, Ethan O’Neil who knew his team only required a tie to take the series, passed up an empty net goal, tossed the puck deep in the Woolwich zone to sound the buzzer on a final 2-2 tie.

With the win, the Essex Ravens took the 6 point series to advance to the finals to face the Barrie Colts.

This team has been battled tested in series wins over Amherstburg, Riverside, St. Thomas, Grimsby, and Woolwich. This team is grateful for the support of its team sponsor Vandelay Industries. Owner, Art Vandelay is extremely proud of this team that has proven to be a fantastic representative of his organization.

Please check in to the EMHA website for game times as this amazing group of kids looks to bring back-to-back All Ontario championships to Essex.