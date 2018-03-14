The Local Sports Scoreboard

• Nominations for the Windsor/Essex Sports Persons of the Year (WESPY) Awards were released last week. Among the distinguished nominees are local athletes Lionel Sanders, Lucia McElwain, and Tyler Scott.

Sanders, a Tri-Athlete / Ironman Competitor was nominated for Male Athlete of the Year. McElwain, an Essex District High School Student, was nominated for the Basketball Award. Scott, of the Essex 73’s Jr. C hockey organization, was nominated for the Ed Jovanovski Hockey Award.

This year’s WESPY Awards ceremony takes place on March 20, at the Caboto Club with keynote speaker Olympic gold medalist Nadia Elena Comăneci.

Information, along with the full list of the categories and nominees can be found at www.thewespys.ca

• The Essex 73’s fell in over time to the Lakeshore Canadiens on Tuesday, March 6, in Essex. Dawson Winchester scored for the 73’s in the second period and scored a power play equalizer at 18:04 of the third period to put the game into over time. Unfortunately, Lakeshore scored in OT for the 3-2 win.

The series schedule continued on Friday, March 9 at Lakeshore. Michael Vieira tallied a hat trick, with three goals, in the 3-1 win over the Canadiens. It was the stellar goaltending of Tyler Ryan, who faced 32 shots on goal for Essex, over the 15 shots on goal for the Lakeshore goaltender, that clinched the win for Essex.

On Sunday, March 11 the series continued in Essex. Essex dominated the scoreboard in the first period with goals by Riley Meyerink, Sylvano Valente, and a pair by Michael Vieira to put the 73’s up 4-0. Lakeshore scored a pair in the second period and Wyatt O’Neil scored for Essex. Unfortunately, the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals in the third period to send the game into overtime, and just under five minutes into the extra period, took the 6-5 win.

The next game was scheduled for Tuesday, March 13 at Lakeshore 7:30 pm. If necessary, the series continues on Thursday, March 15 at Essex 7:00 pm, and Friday, March 16 at Lakeshore 7:00pm.

• The Essex Ravens Atom Minor Hockey team is headed to the All Ontario Finals after defeating the Woolwich Wildcats in a series that finished up last weekend in three exciting games. The Essex Ravens Atom Minor team now advance to the OMHA Final Series against the Barrie Colts.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.